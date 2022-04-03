Sunday, 3 April 2022

Two found dead in Riccarton home

    A scene investigation under way on Sunday morning. Photo: Hamish Clark
    A police investigation is under way after two people were found dead at a house in the Christchurch suburb of Riccarton last night.

    In a statement, police said they were called to an address on Ayr St just before 6pm where they found two bodies.

    A crime scene examination was under way and a scene guard was in place.

     A tent has been erected and police can be seen searching the property.

    Due to the early stage of the investigation, police said they were limited in what they could say about the incident.

     - additional reporting NZ Herald

    RNZ

