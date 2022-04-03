Two found dead in Riccarton home

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
In a statement, police said they were called to an address on Ayr St just before 6pm where they found two bodies.
A crime scene examination was under way and a scene guard was in place.
A tent has been erected and police can be seen searching the property.
Due to the early stage of the investigation, police said they were limited in what they could say about the incident.
- additional reporting NZ Herald