Two hospitalised after Chch house fire

A house in Christchurch has been left destroyed and two people are in hospital after a fire on Sunday afternoon.

Fire crews were called to the blaze on Glenfield Cres in Mairehau at about 2.28pm.

A St John spokeswoman confirmed two people have been transported to Christchurch Hospital with moderate injuries.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand fire investigator Wayne Hamilton said all occupants were out of the house when firefighters arrived.

The house was now a 'total loss' after the large fire, he said.

"This fire highlights the speed of fire and how fast it can spread. It also shows how important it is for the public to continue to make sure their homes are fire safe during the lockdown," Mr Hamilton said.

The fire is not being treated as suspicious.