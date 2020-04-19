Sunday, 19 April 2020

Two hospitalised after Chch house fire

    By Devon Bolger
    1. Star News
    2. Christchurch

    A house in Christchurch has been left destroyed and two people are in hospital after a fire on Sunday afternoon.

    Fire crews were called to the blaze on Glenfield Cres in Mairehau at about 2.28pm.

    A St John spokeswoman confirmed two people have been transported to Christchurch Hospital with moderate injuries.

    Fire and Emergency New Zealand fire investigator Wayne Hamilton said all occupants were out of the house when firefighters arrived.

    The house was now a 'total loss' after the large fire, he said.

    "This fire highlights the speed of fire and how fast it can spread. It also shows how important it is for the public to continue to make sure their homes are fire safe during the lockdown," Mr Hamilton said.

    The fire is not being treated as suspicious.

    Local trusted journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Star Media journalists and photographers continue to report local stories that matter everyday - yours.

    For more than 152 years our journalists have provided Cantabrians with local news that can be trusted. It’s more important now than ever to keep Cantabrians connected.

    As our advertising has fallen during the pandemic, support from you our reader is crucial.

    You can help us continue to provide local news you can trust simply by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter

     

    life_in_bubble_banner2.jpg