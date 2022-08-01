Monday, 1 August 2022

Two injured after car crashes into building in central Christchurch

    Two people have been injured after a car crashed into a building in central Christchurch this morning.

    The crash happened at 5.45am on Monday.

    Police say a car left the road and collided with the corner of a building on St Asaph St.

    The driver and passenger in the car were both transported to hospital.

    It is not known how serious their injuries are. No other vehicles were involved.

    Black ice warning for Canterbury

    Police have warned motorists to watch out for black ice after a string of crashes this morning.

    Several vehicles have lost traction on the icy roads around Lincoln.

    A single vehicle crash was reported on Boundary Rd at 7.15am on Monday.

    Shortly afterwards, another single car crash occurred on Shands Rd.

    Emergency services are in attendance, but police say there's no report of injuries at this time.

     

     

