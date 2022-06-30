Two injured after crash involving bus and vehicle in Christchurch

The crash scene on Greers Rd. Photo: Star News

Two people were injured when a bus and vehicle collided in Christchurch this morning.

Emergency services were called to the crash on Greers Rd near the intersection with Kilburn St in Bishopdale about 9.30am on Thursday.

A St John ambulance, police and a fire crew from the Redwood station were called to the scene.

Two people sustained minor injuries in the crash, a police spokesperson said.

The spokesperson said it appears the vehicle may have driven into the back of the bus.

Greers Rd has been reduced to one lane while the scene is cleared.