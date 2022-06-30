Thursday, 30 June 2022

Updated 10.18 am

Two injured after crash involving bus and vehicle in Christchurch

    1. Canterbury
    2. Christchurch

    The crash scene on Greers Rd. Photo: Star News
    The crash scene on Greers Rd. Photo: Star News
    Two people were injured when a bus and vehicle collided in Christchurch this morning.

    Emergency services were called to the crash on Greers Rd near the intersection with Kilburn St in Bishopdale about 9.30am on Thursday.

    A St John ambulance, police and a fire crew from the Redwood station were called to the scene.

    Two people sustained minor injuries in the crash, a police spokesperson said.

    The spokesperson said it appears the vehicle may have driven into the back of the bus.

    Greers Rd has been reduced to one lane while the scene is cleared.

    Two people were injured in the crash. Photo: George Heard / NZ Herald
    Two people were injured in the crash. Photo: George Heard / NZ Herald

     

     

    Local trusted journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Star Media journalists and photographers continue to report local stories that matter everyday - yours.

    For more than 152 years our journalists have provided Cantabrians with local news that can be trusted. It’s more important now than ever to keep Cantabrians connected.

    As our advertising has fallen during the pandemic, support from you our reader is crucial.

    You can help us continue to provide local news you can trust simply by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter