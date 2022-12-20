Two injured after vehicle catches fire on Banks Peninsula

Two people were injured after a vehicle burst into flames following a crash on Banks Peninsula this morning.

Emergency services were called to the three-vehicle crash on Christchurch Akaroa Rd, near Robinsons Bay, about 7.15am on Tuesday.

Fire and Emergency NZ said one of the vehicles was on fire when crews arrived.

The road was temporarily blocked but has now been re-opened.

No one was in the vehicle when emergency services arrived.

However, two moderately injured people were taken to Christchurch Hospital after being treated at the scene.