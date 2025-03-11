Two injured in crash involving car and bus

Two people have been injured in a crash involving a vehicle and a bus at a central Christchurch intersection.

Hato Hone St John was called to the crash at the intersection of Gloucester St and Fitzgerald Ave about 11am on Tuesday.

Two patients - one in a moderate condition and the other with minor injuries - were transported to Christchurch Hospital by ambulance.

Meanwhile, earlier today a southbound lane on State Highway 1 between SH71 and Ohoka Rd was temporarily closed after a crash about 7.50am.

There was heavy congestion along SH1 until the road was fully re-opened about 9.15am.