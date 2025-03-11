Tuesday, 11 March 2025

Two injured in crash involving car and bus

    Two people have been injured in a crash involving a vehicle and a bus at a central Christchurch intersection.

    Hato Hone St John was called to the crash at the intersection of Gloucester St and Fitzgerald Ave about 11am on Tuesday.

    Two patients - one in a moderate condition and the other with minor injuries - were transported to Christchurch Hospital by ambulance.

    Meanwhile, earlier today a southbound lane on State Highway 1 between SH71 and Ohoka Rd was temporarily closed after a crash about 7.50am.

    There was heavy congestion along SH1 until the road was fully re-opened about 9.15am.