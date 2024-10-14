Two injured in crash involving car and truck on Rakaia Overbridge

Photo: NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi

State Highway 1 has reopened after a crash involving a car and truck in Canterbury this morning.

Emergency services responded to the crash on the Rakaia Overbridge between the intersections of Main Rakaia Rd and North Rakaia Rd about 8.40am on Monday.

Hato Hone St John sent an ambulance to the crash scene.

St John staff assessed and treated a patient with minor injuries on site.

Another person was taken to Ashburton Hospital in a moderate condition.

NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi said the road reopened about 12.35pm but motorists were warned to expect delays.