Two new Covid-19 cases in Christchurch

Two new cases of Covid-19 in Christchurch have been announced by the Ministry of Health.

In a statement on Saturday afternoon, the ministry said nationally, there are five new cases of the virus - three confirmed and two probable cases from 6777 tests completed yesterday.

Three of the latest cases are linked to aged residential facilities - two in Christchurch and one in Auckland. Another case is linked to a smaller Waikato cluster.

One of the Christchurch cases attributed to a cluster today is the patient who died yesterday morning.

One person has been admitted to a hospital in the South Canterbury DHB area.

Death toll now 18

The latest death is that of a woman in her 70s at Waitakere Hospital in Auckland. She had been transferred from CHT St Margaret's Hospital and Rest Home and is the second rest home resident from there to have died.

"The woman had underlying health conditions and was a confirmed case of Covid-19," the ministry said.

"Waitakere Hospital staff were able to support daily visits by a family member in the days prior to their passing. The family have thanked both the staff at CHT St Margaret's and Waitakere Hospital for the professional and compassionate care provided to their mother.

The death is New Zealand's 18th due to coronavirus.

There are seven people in hospital, one less than Friday. One is in the ICU in Auckland's Middlemore Hospital.

There remain 16 significant clusters around the country.

"A cluster in Wellington of 13 cases linked to a local wedding is now regarded as closed as there has now been two incubation periods (28 days) since a case was notified. We expect more clusters to be closed in coming days, " the statement said.

"The combined total of tests undertaken to date are 115,015. The combined total of confirmed and probable cases in New Zealand is 1461, with 1118 reported as recovered - an increase of 23 on yesterday."

That means 77% all confirmed and probable cases have now recovered.