Two new Covid cases in managed isolation - one in Christchurch

    Photo: Getty Images
    There are two new cases of  Covid-19 to report from managed isolation in New Zealand today and no new cases in the community.

    The Ministry of Health released details of the latest cases in a statement this afternoon.

    It said the first imported case arrived on October 9 from India via Dubai and was taken to a managed isolation facility in Hamilton.

    The person tested positive as part of routine day 3 testing and was transferred to the Auckland quarantine facility.

    The second imported case arrived on October 12 from San Francisco in the United States and was taken to a managed isolation facility in Christchurch.

    They were tested after displaying symptoms of coronavirus.

    The total number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 is 1520, and the number of active cases is 42 - all imported cases., the ministry said.

    There are no active community cases.

    Yesterday laboratories processed 5196 tests, bringing the total number of tests completed to date to 1,016,853.

     

    Otago Daily Times

     

     

