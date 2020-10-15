Two new Covid cases in managed isolation - one in Christchurch

Photo: Getty Images

There are two new cases of Covid-19 to report from managed isolation in New Zealand today and no new cases in the community.

The Ministry of Health released details of the latest cases in a statement this afternoon.

It said the first imported case arrived on October 9 from India via Dubai and was taken to a managed isolation facility in Hamilton.

The person tested positive as part of routine day 3 testing and was transferred to the Auckland quarantine facility.

The second imported case arrived on October 12 from San Francisco in the United States and was taken to a managed isolation facility in Christchurch.

They were tested after displaying symptoms of coronavirus.

The total number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 is 1520, and the number of active cases is 42 - all imported cases., the ministry said.

There are no active community cases.

Yesterday laboratories processed 5196 tests, bringing the total number of tests completed to date to 1,016,853.