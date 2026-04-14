Two people trapped, SH1 blocked after serious crash

Two people have been trapped after a crash on State Highway 1 in Canterbury this morning.

Main South Rd has been blocked after the two-vehicle crash near Burnham was reported to emergency services just before 7.30am on Tuesday.

The police serious crash unit has been notified.

Traffic control will be in place from Selwyn Lake Rd to Telegraph Rd.

"Motorists are advised to avoid the area as emergency services work at the scene," police said in a statement.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency said SH1 is closed at the intersection of Telegraph Rd.

Fire and Emergency NZ said three crews responded to the crash.

The crews arrived at the scene to find two people trapped in separate vehicles.