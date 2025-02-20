Two rescued after boat capsized in Lyttelton Harbour

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Two people have been injured after a boat capsized in Lyttelton Harbour this morning.
Emergency services were called to the incident about 9.30am on Thursday after receiving reports a boat had capsized near Ripapa Island.
Canterbury Coastguard said the two people were found on the rocks.
They received scrapes and scratches but were wearing lifejackets and had been well-prepared.
They were taken to hospital to be checked over.