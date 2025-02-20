Thursday, 20 February 2025

Two rescued after boat capsized in Lyttelton Harbour

    Two people have been injured after a boat capsized in Lyttelton Harbour this morning.

    Emergency services were called to the incident about 9.30am on Thursday after receiving reports a boat had capsized near Ripapa Island.

    Canterbury Coastguard said the two people were found on the rocks.

    They received scrapes and scratches but were wearing lifejackets and had been well-prepared.

    They were taken to hospital to be checked over.

     