Two rescued after boat capsized in Lyttelton Harbour

Two people have been injured after a boat capsized in Lyttelton Harbour this morning.

Emergency services were called to the incident about 9.30am on Thursday after receiving reports a boat had capsized near Ripapa Island.

Canterbury Coastguard said the two people were found on the rocks.

They received scrapes and scratches but were wearing lifejackets and had been well-prepared.

They were taken to hospital to be checked over.