Two suspicious fires in Northcote





Fire investigators are looking into two suspicious fires in the early morning in Christchurch. Photo: George Heard

There have been two suspicious house fires in Northcote overnight - less than 100m apart.

The first was called in just before midnight, and the second was reported about 4am, southern Fire and Emergency New Zealand shift manager Alex Norris said.

Both houses on Northcote Rd were well involved in fire when crews arrived, he said.

Three crews from Redwood, Ilam and Christchurch City attended the first fire and four from the same stations attended the second. Nobody was reported injured.

Both fires had been flagged as suspicious and a fire investigator would return this morning, Norris said.

It was unclear if the two fires were linked, Norris said.

This morning’s two suspicious fires come after another early morning blaze on the same street at about 3.30am on Friday.

Fenz said at the time that it was being treated as suspicious and were sending a fire investigator to the scene.