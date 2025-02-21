Two unconscious people trapped in ship tank at Lyttelton Port

A storage tank compound in Lyttelton. Photo: CityCare

Firefighters in breathing apparatus rescued two people from a ship tank at the Lyttelton Port on Friday morning.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesperson said crews were called to the scene about 9.40am after reports two people were trapped in a tank.

Police said the pair were found unconscious in a tank aboard a ship.

Two fire crews from Lyttelton and one from Christchurch were able to get them out of the tank.

A Lyttelton Port Company spokesperson said there was "an incident on board a vessel in the dry dock".

No port staff were involved in the incident, the spokesperson said.

Hone Hato St John told The Press there was a "chemical incident" and several people were taken to Christchurch Hospital in a serious condition.