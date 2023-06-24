Tyre spiking ends 340km chase

A 340km trail of chaos that began in Christchurch and ended in armed police ramming a stolen VW Beetle off the road in Waitati could have resulted in death, police say.

The offender in the high-speed highway chase that started in Christchurch allegedly stole three vehicles - including one from a Good Samaritan - before being spiked near Waitati about 10.20am yesterday.

The VW ended up in a ditch after being rammed by a police car and surrounded by armed officers pointing firearms at the driver.

Sergeant Tony Woodbridge, of Oamaru, was relieved no-one was hurt.

‘‘It had potential for death or serious injury with the way that their car was being driven.’’

A 30-year-old man was charged with two counts of dishonestly taking a vehicle, dangerous driving and failing to stop for police.

A day earlier, he allegedly escaped the custody of a Christchurch mental-health hospital.

Anne-Maree Galbraith, who was staying near Timaru, did not initially realise her Toyota had been taken yesterday morning.

She had left the keys in the ignition and walked away to finish her coffee and exchange her slippers for shoes.

Police lower their weapons after a man gets out of a Volkswagen which crashed on to the railway line near Waitati following a high-speed chase. PHOTO: STEPHEN JAQUIERY

‘‘In the meantime, the guy stole the car,’’ Ms Galbraith said.

‘‘I didn’t even hear him.’’

Police had been swarming in the area and her neighbour, who had seen someone sprinting, asked where her car was.

One stolen car had been ditched and the alleged offender had taken hers.

Ms Galbraith said it had been a struggle for her to get the car in the first place, after her partner had died in a car crash three years ago.

She was told the man crashed her car.

It was insured, but she was not sure how extensive the damage was and, at this stage, she had been left without a vehicle.

Sgt Woodbridge said there were reports the man travelled at speeds of up to 130kmh or 140kmh.

‘‘We have reports of him driving across double yellow lines, going on the wrong side of the road in blind corners. So it was a real danger for the public.

‘‘The one thing we are really happy about is that no-one was injured.’’

The drama began when police responded to reports of a two-vehicle crash in Blenheim Rd in Christchurch about 6.45am.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said the man fled after allegedly stealing the other vehicle involved, a black Lexus, and was located heading south on State Highway1.

Police activated their lights about 8am; however, he failed to stop and the vehicle was spiked and crashed on SH1 near Saltwater Creek, in Timaru.

The man allegedly stole a second vehicle from a nearby property in Timaru and continued driving south.

He eluded police and abandoned the second vehicle after crashing into the Waitaki River bridge, near Oamaru.

He then allegedly stole the VW Beetle from a woman who stopped to assist at the crash scene.

Police found the man in that stolen VW near Palmerston but stopped the pursuit because of safety concerns.

Because of the man’s driving behaviour, a decision was made to close SH1 near Waitati to ensure the public’s safety.

With police following, the driver shot up Double Hill Rd near Waitati where the VW was spiked three times about 10.20am.

With four spiked wheels he made it back on to SH1 before being rammed and was taken into custody.

Police asked anyone who witnessed the black Lexus between Christchurch and Timaru, the blue Toyota between Timaru and Waitaki Bridge or the VW between Waitaki Bridge and Waitati, to call 105.

Police have also asked for any dashcam footage or complaints about the alleged offender’s manner of driving.

- Additional reporting Grant Miller

tim.scott@odt.co.nz