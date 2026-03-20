UFC fighter promoting 'bare knuckle' tournament in Christchurch

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UFC lightweight Dan 'The Hangman' Hooker is bringing his controversial fighting tournament back to Christchurch, but this time he intends it to be a "bare knuckle" event.
The mixed martial arts fighter has held tournaments for prize money in Christchurch and Auckland before.
Hooker invited 32 convicted criminals to battle it out for a $50,000 prize last September in Christchurch.
He also courted controversy last May when he hosted his inaugural 32-man, one-minute fist fight tournament in Auckland, dubbed "king of the streets".
It saw a senior Mongrel Mob member referred to police as he was wearing an ankle bracelet.
In a social media post earlier this month, Hooker announced his latest event would take place in Christchurch on Sunday.
It is intended to feature 32 fighters in a battle royal tournament with the winner claiming $50,000.
"One-minute scraps is going to scrap the gloves, we’re going bare knuckle," he said.
There would be 80kg to 100kg weight classes and each fighter would be paid $1000.
A $5000 bonus was also offered for a clean knock-out.
"So if you get five knock-outs, walk away with the $50,000, that’s $75,000 that you’re walking away to feed your family with," Hooker said.
Previous events had seen fighters wear open-fingered mixed martial arts gloves but Hooker said Sunday's fighting would be a bare-knuckle event.
-Allied Media