UFC fighter promoting 'bare knuckle' tournament in Christchurch

UFC lightweight Dan 'The Hangman' Hooker is bringing his controversial fighting tournament back to Christchurch, but this time he intends it to be a "bare knuckle" event.

The mixed martial arts fighter has held tournaments for prize money in Christchurch and Auckland before.

Hooker invited 32 convicted criminals to battle it out for a $50,000 prize last September in Christchurch.

He also courted controversy last May when he hosted his inaugural 32-man, one-minute fist fight tournament in Auckland, dubbed "king of the streets".

It saw a senior Mongrel Mob member referred to police as he was wearing an ankle bracelet.

At the time, New Zealand Boxing Coaches Association president Billy Meehan called the event "straight-out thuggery".

In a social media post earlier this month, Hooker announced his latest event would take place in Christchurch on Sunday.

It is intended to feature 32 fighters in a battle royal tournament with the winner claiming $50,000.

"One-minute scraps is going to scrap the gloves, we’re going bare knuckle," he said.

There would be 80kg to 100kg weight classes and each fighter would be paid $1000.

A $5000 bonus was also offered for a clean knock-out.

"So if you get five knock-outs, walk away with the $50,000, that’s $75,000 that you’re walking away to feed your family with," Hooker said.

Previous events had seen fighters wear open-fingered mixed martial arts gloves but Hooker said Sunday's fighting would be a bare-knuckle event.

-Allied Media