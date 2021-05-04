Tuesday, 4 May 2021

'Unexplained death' in Christchurch

    Emergency services are responding to a serious incident in Christchurch. Photo: George Heard
    Detectives are investigating an "unexplained death" in Christchurch this afternoon.

    Emergency services were called to an address at Barnett Ave in the Sydenham area of the city just before 3pm on Tuesday.

    Six police cars, a fire truck and two ambulances are at a group of housing units owned by Otautahi Community Housing Trust.

    St John referred all media enquiries to police.

    A police spokeswoman said: "Police are currently attending a Barnett Ave address following a report of a sudden death.

    "The death is currently being treated as unexplained, and inquiries are underway."

    It comes less than a fortnight after Kenneth Daniel Hawkins, 50, was allegedly stabbed to death at the community housing complex where he lived in Sydenham.

    A homicide probe was launched and a 28-year-old man has been arrested and charged with murdering Hawkins.

     

