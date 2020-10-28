Unexplained death: Tributes pour in for Christchurch woman found dead in Port Hills area

Tributes are pouring in for a Christchurch woman found dead in the Port Hills area.

Rosalie Anderson-Hill, 21, died near Summit Rd in Heathcote Valley between Sunday and the early hours of Monday morning.

Detective Senior Sergeant Damon Wells said her death was being treated as "unexplained" while police try and piece together a timeline of her movements.

A Facebook group has been set-up for friends and family to share memories of the woman.

It has been inundated with messages since its creation.

"I will always miss you. You were that funny, free spirited, friend I always adored and when we were together we just clicked," one post said.

"Still really don't know what to say. Thank you for being a beautiful part of our lives, you won't be forgotten," another said.

Anderson-Hill's body was located by a member of the public near the Cattlestop Crag.

Wells said police wanted to hear from anyone who was in the area on Sunday, or saw the woman walking in the Mt Pleasant, Lyttelton or Summit Road area overnight on Sunday through to Monday morning.

Anderson-Hill is described as having a slim build, approximately 160cm tall with dreadlocked blonde hair.

She was wearing a dressing gown with a hood, white and blue paisley-patterned long pants and black and white shoes.

"She may have had a black globe-brand longboard with her," said Wells.

This is about 1m in length with a slight dip in the middle of the board."