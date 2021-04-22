'Uniquely special': Secluded proposal captured by passing photographer

Kate Robinson and Cameron O'Keeffe during the proposal on Hokitika Gorge. Photo / Supplied

A Christchurch couple's special moment has been unknowingly captured by a passing photographer.

Cameron O'Keeffe was walking on a bridge over the Hokitika Gorge with his girlfriend Kate Robinson when he decided it was time to get down on one knee and pop the question.

No photos were captured of the moment, or so they thought.

Six weeks after the proposal, a photographer made a post on Facebook asking for help in tracking down a couple he captured while out on the West Coast- it was Robinson and O'Keeffe.

After a coworker tagged Robinson in the post, the couple managed to get in contact with the photographer this week and now have original copies of the photos.

O'Keeffe said the discovery was absolutely incredible.

"We showed my mum the photos and she cried just because of how uniquely special they were.

Kate Robinson and Cameron O'Keefe during the proposal in the Hokitika Gorge. Photo / Supplied

"It looks really genuine. If I had hired a photographer I think I would have just been acting the whole time."

Robinson said it was very special and quite a surprise for her.

"It was such a solitary moment, nobody was there at all so to have it captured is amazing," she said.

The couple had brought the ring together months ago, before the lockdown and were waiting until the time was right.

"So I had to bring the ring without Kate noticing. I chose to do it there as I wanted a destination spot that we could go back and relive the moment," O'Keeffe said.

Now planning for the future wedding is under way.