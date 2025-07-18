Upgraded rail crossings open in Christchurch

Photo: CCC

The lights are flashing and the bells are ringing at three upgraded railway crossings in Christchurch.

The crossings on Harewood Rd, Langdons Rd and Sawyers Arms Rd were commissioned by KiwiRail, Christchurch City Council staff and Fulton Hogan on Thursday, marking the end of upgrade work on the Puari ki Pū-Harakeke-nui Northern Line cycleway that follows the railway corridor.

Photo: CCC

The new signalised pedestrian crossings at all three crossings, and the automatic railway gates on Harewood and Langdons Rds, are now operational, along with upgraded railway lights and bells.

Christchurch City Council planning and delivery transport manager Jacob Bradbury said the upgrades mean the cycleway is a safer alternative transport route for the area.

"Pedestrians and cyclists can cross the roads safely anytime using the signalised pedestrian crossings, and the new traffic lights will also turn red when a train is coming through.

"The automatic gates are another safety feature, activating alongside the barrier arms to prevent anyone on the footpath from crossing the railway.”

Papanui High School tumuaki (principal) Robert Gilbert said the upgrades will greatly improve safety for students.

"The new Langdons Rd signalised pedestrian crossing is right by our school gates, so it’s fantastic to have a safe crossing point for our students on foot, as well as on bikes."

KiwiRail project manager Fraser Scales said the project was "a great example of what can be achieved through strong partnerships".

"KiwiRail, Christchurch City Council, and Fulton Hogan worked closely to navigate a number of complex challenges," Scales said.

"These included installing a new signalling system with traffic light interfacing, and delivering a 39-tonne concrete embedded-rail slab at Harewood Rd – all within a live rail corridor in a highly visible and busy part of the city.

Photo: CCC

"A key feature of this project was the introduction of axle counters at all three crossings – a first for Christchurch outside the Islington area.

"An axle counter is a device that counts the wheels of a train to tell if a section of track is clear or if a train is still on it."

Bradbury said the completion of the project also marks an important milestone for the cycleway.

"The Northern Line Cycleway is now fully completed between Kilmarnock Street in Riccarton to Northwood.

"We’re pleased to have worked together with KiwiRail and our contractor, Fulton Hogan, on this final phase of the recent upgrades."