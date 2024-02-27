'Upset and disappointed': Tree vandals strike again at Christchurch reserve

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
The ngaio was planted by the city council in January 2023 as a replacement for the second tree cut in the small reserve in December 2022.
The first tree was cut down to the stump in 2020.
“People are going around, taking the law into their own hands, thinking that they’re entitled to cut down and damage trees in a public reserve,” said residents’ association secretary Dr Pat McIntosh.
The residents’ association believes the vandalism is likely a targeted act.
The city council’s community parks manager Al Hardy said this vandalism could “reduce the overall benefits the tree provides for current and future generations.”
The health of the tree is being monitored by the city council before a replacement is determined to be necessary.