Vaccine passes no longer needed at city council facilities

A My Vaccine Pass will no longer be needed to enter the Taiora QEII pools or any other city council-run facility. Photo: RNZ

Christchurch City Council has ditched the requirement to show your vaccine pass to enter its public facilities from today.

From Tuesday, no one will need to show their My Vaccine Pass to enter city council pools and recreation centres, libraries, community centres, service hubs, the civic offices, Christchurch Art Gallery or Akaroa Museum.

The vaccine pass requirement had been in place at council facilities since November last year.

Council chief executive Dawn Baxendale said: "We have been reviewing the My Vaccine Pass requirements at our public facilities in light of the recent changes made by the Government and the evolving situation with the pandemic.

"The advice we have received suggests that Omicron cases in Christchurch may have peaked, and most people in our communities are double or triple vaccinated.

Dawn Baxendale. Photo: File image

"Given these factors, we have decided that we will lift the My Vaccine Pass requirements at our public facilities.

"I’m pleased we are in a position to do this. The small percentage of unvaccinated people in our community have still been able to access many of our services online, but it will be great to welcome them back into our facilities.

"If you’re planning to visit one of our facilities just remember that if you are aged over 12 you will need to wear a mask indoors.

"We will be taking other sensible precautions at our facilities to minimise the risk of COVID-19 and other winter illnesses spreading so residents shouldn’t feel worried about visiting. Rest assured that we will be doing all that we can to keep everyone safe and well.

"If you’re feeling well, we look forward to seeing you at our facilities. But as always, if you are feeling sick, please help keep your community safe by staying home," Baxendale said.

While the council is removing My Vaccine Pass requirements for the public, it is going to keep the vaccine requirements for staff in place for now.

"The public health advice we have received suggests this is the best way to protect our staff and to ensure we don’t have a high proportion of our workforce away at the same time. Ensuring staff are up to date with their vaccinations means that we can keep delivering our services to residents," Baxendale says.

The council will review the Vaccine Policy for staff again in May.