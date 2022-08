Police are searching for information on a white van after a hit-and-run incident in Christchurch. Photo: Police

The driver of a white van involved in an alleged hit-and-run in Christchurch has been located and charged.

A police spokesperson said a woman in her 50s was hit by the van while crossing Marshland Rd last Friday night.

She was discharged from hospital yesterday and is recovering at home.

Police have spoken to the 64-year-old driver of the van and charged him with failing to stop and ascertain injury after a crash.

The man is due to appear in Christchurch District Court on September 20.