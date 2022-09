Police at the scene of the crash on Main South Rd. Photo: George Heard

Police were called to a crash that involved two vehicles at Templeton south of Christchurch this morning.

Police say a van rolled at the intersection of Main South Rd and Trents Rd before 8am.

One person has been injured but their condition is not believed to be serious.

The southbound lanes are partially blocked, while northbound traffic was moving slowly and congestion was building.