Vbase confirms major staff cuts

Christchurch City Council-owned venues and events company, Vbase Ltd, has confirmed it will slash its number of permanent staff by 60 per cent.

The proposal, which was confirmed on Thursday afternoon, was a direct response to the 100 per cent loss of event revenue since March 17 and the forecasted slow recovery of the events sector.

Said a Vbase spokesperson: "Following consultation and feedback from staff and other key stakeholders several changes were made to the original proposal resulting in the retention of some additional roles and the disestablishment of others.

"The company had originally proposed the disestablishment of 45 roles along with the potential for a further nine roles to be disestablished following an internal selection process.

"The final outcome of the process confirmed 49 redundancies. This represents 60 per cent of permanent staff.

"All casual staff and thirty four full and part time roles have been retained to support the foreseeable needs of the company and clients.

Vbase is responsible for the management of the Christchurch Town Hall, Horncastle Arena, Air Force Museum of NZ, Orangetheory Stadium and Hagley Oval.

Said the Vbase board of directors: “We are grateful for the consideration given to the change proposal by all staff. We recognise and respect their professional engagement in the process and support of the company and each other under such challenging circumstances.

"Management is now focussed on supporting the people who will be leaving Vbase over the coming weeks, progressing a programme of business improvement and preparing for a staged re-opening of the venues under Covid-19 alert level 1."