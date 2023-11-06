Vehicle allegedly stolen by man with knife

A man was arrested after allegedly stealing a vehicle at knifepoint in Christchurch over the weekend.

A police spokesperson said a man was reported to be acting threateningly at a residential address on Greers Rd at 7.18pm.

“It appears a vehicle has then been stolen and crashed into another vehicle.”

No one was injured in the incident.

Chris Lynch Media reported the offender was carrying a knife at the time the vehicle was stolen.

The police spokesperson said one person was taken into custody.

Enquiries into the incident are ongoing, the spokesperson said.