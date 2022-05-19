Vehicle crashes into barrier on Christchurch motorway

The vehicle crashed into the motorway barrier this morning. Photo: NZTA

A vehicle has crashed into a barrier on the Christchurch Northern Motorway this morning.

Emergency services were called to the crash about 6.20am on Thursday.

Police say a vehicle has hit the barrier. The crash scene was cleared about 7.15am but Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency say motorists should expect delays.

A Waka Kotahi spokesperson said the crash caused considerable congestion in the southbound lanes and motorists should take extra care.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesman said crews attended to clear the scene and assist police.