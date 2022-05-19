Thursday, 19 May 2022

Vehicle crashes into barrier on Christchurch motorway

    The vehicle crashed into the motorway barrier this morning. Photo: NZTA
    A vehicle has crashed into a barrier on the Christchurch Northern Motorway this morning.

    Emergency services were called to the crash about 6.20am on Thursday.

    Police say a vehicle has hit the barrier. The crash scene was cleared about 7.15am but Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency say motorists should expect delays.

    A Waka Kotahi spokesperson said the crash caused considerable congestion in the southbound lanes and motorists should take extra care.

    A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesman said crews attended to clear the scene and assist police.

