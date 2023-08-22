Vehicles impounded after skids, burnouts outside wildlife park

Christchurch police have impounded 10 vehicles involved in anti-social behaviour in the McLeans Island Rd area.

Police said about a month ago they became aware that a number of animals at Orana Wildlife Park were being adversely impacted by drivers doing skids and burnouts outside the park.

"The driving behaviour has resulted in serious injuries and harm to some animals, as well as causing significant stress to staff at the park," a police spokesperson said.

"There is also an extreme fire risk posed by this activity that could have potentially devastating effects on the park."

In response, Operation Gumtree was launched to target anti-social road user behaviour.

The operation identified 16 vehicles involved in offending.

"Ten of the vehicles identified have already been impounded, and enquiries are under way to locate the remaining six vehicles.

"Some of the vehicles have been identified as committing multiple offences – either on the same night or over several nights.

"The message for participants is clear, those involved can expect to be held accountable for their actions."