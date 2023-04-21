Verdicts delivered by judge in Christchurch trial - but suppression remains

A judge-alone trial for three Christchurch men on multiple charges has concluded after two months of evidence.

The judge has this morning delivered verdicts.

However, no further information can be published due to ongoing suppression orders - which may be lifted in May.

The trial began in early February in the Christchurch District Court.

Strict and broad suppression orders are currently in place, preventing the Herald from publishing any further about the proceedings.

By Anna Leask and Emily Moorhouse