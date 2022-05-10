'Very unsightly': No budget for grass repairs and bollards

The grassed area on the Beachville Rd esplanade remains bare and neglected. Photo: Supplied

It will take a successful submission to Christchurch City Council’s draft Annual Plan 2022/23 to get a scruffy grass area on Redcliffs’ Beachville Rd esplanade, cleaned up properly once and for all.

Pat McIntosh. Photo: File

The Redcliffs Residents Association has been pushing for the city council to smarten up the green area since it was unsuccessfully sown a number of years ago.

The association wants the job done properly and ideally would also like low wooden bollards placed alongside the road to prevent cars from doing damage or parking on the Coastal Pathway.

The city council has estimated the cost of an irrigation system, reseeding and installation of bollards at the site at $162,500.

There is no budget for the work, and if it is to proceed it will need to be included in the city council’s draft Annual Plan.

The RRA has received support from the Linwood-Central-Heathcote Community Board, which intends putting in a submission to the plan to get the project done and is encouraging RRA to do the same.

RRA secretary Pat McIntosh said things had dragged on for far too long, but she was ‘‘optimistic’’ they might now be going in the right direction.

Photo: Supplied

Information from the city council showed that the original re-grassing was treated as a temporary measure, as at that stage an installation of a bike bump track was under consideration for part of the area.

The city council has acknowledged it hadn’t done the job properly and further attempts had also failed miserably.

The grassy area remained neglected and someone needed to take responsibility for it, she said.

McIntosh said while areas such as Woolston and Sumner had been smartened up over the the years, the master plan for Redcliffs had never been implemented.

She was pleased with the response and support of the community board and RRA members would meet to decide how they wanted to proceed.

"This is a high profile site we are talking about and it is only getting busier with the Coastal Pathway.

"What used to be a pleasant area used for picnics and play is full of weeds with bare patches and is very unsightly."

-By Mick Jensen