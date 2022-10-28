Victim of Cashel St assault dies

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
A 61-year-old man who was assaulted on Cashel St in central Christchurch last Tuesday has died.
An 18-year-old man appeared in the Christchurch District Court before Community Magistrate Sally O'Brien last week, charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.
He made a short appearance via audio-visual link from custody. Several of the young man's friends were in the public gallery to witness the proceedings.
Further charges will now be considered, a police spokesperson said today.
Officers were called to City Mall on Cashel St just after 6pm on October 18 where they found the 61-year-old man in a critical condition at the scene.
He was taken to Christchurch Hospital but has now died.
The police spokesperson said inquiries into the circumstances of the incident are ongoing.
The 61-year-old man's family have asked for privacy at this time and police would not make any further comment on the incident.
-Additional reporting Kurt Bayer, NZ Herald