Victim of Cashel St assault dies

A 61-year-old man who was assaulted on Cashel St in central Christchurch last Tuesday has died.

An 18-year-old man appeared in the Christchurch District Court before Community Magistrate Sally O'Brien last week, charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

He made a short appearance via audio-visual link from custody. Several of the young man's friends were in the public gallery to witness the proceedings.

Further charges will now be considered, a police spokesperson said today.

Officers were called to City Mall on Cashel St just after 6pm on October 18 where they found the 61-year-old man in a critical condition at the scene.

He was taken to Christchurch Hospital but has now died.

The police spokesperson said inquiries into the circumstances of the incident are ongoing.

The 61-year-old man's family have asked for privacy at this time and police would not make any further comment on the incident.

-Additional reporting Kurt Bayer, NZ Herald