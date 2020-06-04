Video captures the extent $167m town hall restoration

Documenting the restoration of the quake damaged town hall has been a long but satisfying process for Christchurch photographer Olivia Spencer-Bower.

She was hired by Hawkins Construction to photograph and record a time-lapse video of the $167 million Christchurch Town Hall project, which started almost five years.

For three-and-a-half years, Spencer-Bower took photos of the site's development with two time-lapse cameras The result is this 10min video.

Credit: Newsline/Christchurch City Council

"Being involved in such a huge project has been an incredible opportunity," she said.

“I feel really proud to be part of a project of this significance. Knowing these images will have an enduring quality is the most exciting thing for me.

"Looking back in 40 or 50 or even 100 years, people are going to be able to see what our city has been through.”

Spencer-Bower grew up in Christchurch and feels a strong connection to the town hall.

“I had school balls and Coast to Coast prize-givings there so it has a lot of resonance for me personally.

“My photos were exhibited inside the town hall during the public open days when people explored the reopened building for the first time, and I think it was really important to show the phenomenal and meticulous work that went into restoring the town hall while maintaining its historical integrity.

“The images helped people appreciate the complexity of the work that was undertaken, like the massive jet grouting rig imported from Germany that moved around the main auditorium creating new concrete piles to stabilise the building.”

Spencer-Bower is the great niece of Canterbury artist Olivia Spencer Bower.