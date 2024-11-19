Video footage of serious 'unprovoked assault' sought

Police investigating a serious assault at a Christchurch service station want anyone with information or video footage of the incident to come forward.

The assault took place at the Racecourse Rd service station about 1.45am on Sunday, November 10.

Detective Sergeant Luke Vaughan from Canterbury CIB said a group of car enthusiasts were gathered at the petrol station along with two members of the public.

Vaughan says the two members of the public were then seriously assaulted in the forecourt area and on Racecourse Rd.

“This was an unprovoked assault by multiple offenders, which left both victims with injuries.

“We understand the fear and concern events like this inflict on the community and we will continue to hold the people responsible to account.

“Police have no tolerance for this type of crime or intimidation in our communities.”

Vaughan said police want to hear from anyone who has any information or video footage related to this incident.

If you can help police, make a report here or call 105 and quote file number 241110/0807. To report information anonymously call Crime Stoppers - 0800 555 111.