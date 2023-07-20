Views sought on Shirley Community Reserve

Residents are being asked to share their vision for the future of the Shirley Community Reserve.

Shirley’s Community Reserve at 10 Shirley Road was previously home to the Shirley Community Centre. Damaged by the Canterbury earthquakes of 2010/2011, it was demolished in 2012.

Pre-quakes, the centre had been home to numerous organisations and programmes that enriched the area and helped the community to connect.

In its place, the reserve was fitted with numerous recreational facilities, such as a basketball court, playground, pump track and a large green space.

Feedback from the Shirley community on the reserve’s future was sought in 2020, with 58 submitters split between replacing the old community centre or developing the area into a dynamic open green space.

In 2021, the Council approved $3 million funding for the rebuild of the Shirley Community Centre and requested an updated feasibility study.

The Waipapa Papanui-Innes-Central Community Board have since made the future of Shirley Community Reserve a key priority in their Community Board Plan 2023-2025.

Emma Norrish, chair of the Waipapa Papanui-Innes-Central Community Board says the board is keen to ensure the reserve becomes a place that enhances the community’s wellbeing, while providing a space for social connection.

“Together, we want to develop a meaningful, dynamic, and fun space for everyone, so that the reserve becomes a destination of choice for the community.

“The options take into consideration feedback received by the Shirley community in 2020, as well as what works well around Ōtautahi Christchurch.”

The community is being asked their opinion on three options for the reserve.

The options are:

A recreation space with a full basketball court, renewed playground, planting, a picnic and BBQ area, a community garden and a walkway.

Creating a community hub that's open to partnerships with local organisations.

Leaving the space as it is.

The community’s views will be included in the updated feasibility study to be presented to Waipapa Papanui-Innes-Central Community Board. All submitters will be contacted closer to that time with the meeting details and information about next steps.

To have your say on the future of the Shirley Community Reserve, please visit Shirley Community Reserve | Kōrero mai | Let’s talk (ccc.govt.nz).