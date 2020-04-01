Virtual inspections for log burners

Photo: Newsline A virtual inspection service has been set up for Christchurch and Banks Peninsula residents with newly-installed solid fuel heaters.

The virtual inspection service requires the property owner to complete an online form and submit photographic evidence that shows their solid fuel heater has been installed correctly in time for the colder months ahead.

Said city council head of building consents Robert Wright: “During the lockdown period we can’t go into people’s homes but through this virtual inspection service, we can still check that consented appliances have been installed correctly and are able to be used."

In the first two days of the lockdown, Code compliance certificates were issued for three log burners using the virtual inspection process.