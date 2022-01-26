Volume of noise complaints way up in Chch as more parties held at home

The city council received 3022 noise complaints in two months. Photo: Getty Images

Christchurch City Council received thousands of noise complaints in only two months at the end of last year, prompting it to urge party organisers to be mindful of their neighbours.

In November and December last year, the city council received 3022 noise complaints - 645 more than the same period in 2020.

Said council head of regulatory compliance Tracey Weston: "One of the factors contributing to the increase in noise complaints is that more social events are taking place in people’s homes.

"With traditional entertainment venues only able to host limited numbers and many large events and concerts cancelled due to Covid-19, people have been opting more to party at home.

"Unfortunately that has led to an increase in the number of noise complaints coming through to us."

Weston said many of the complaints could have been avoided if the party organisers had told their neighbours about it beforehand, stuck to an agreed finish time, turned the music down, moved everyone inside after 10pm, avoided large outdoor gatherings, and reminded guests to leave quietly.

"Often it is the loud use of stereos in residential neighbourhoods that cause the most concern," Weston said.

"If you’ve got the stereo on, keep the volume down, especially late at night.

"And keep the bass control low – deep bass sound travels easily."