Volunteers needed to ride the Peace Train at Hagley Park

169-maxi_express_header-1024x576-v2_fillwzg1nsw0odfd.jpg The Peace Train is coming to South Hagley Park. Photo: Newsline

Christchurch volunteers are being sought to help people ride the Peace Train.

Christchurch City Council has put out a call for volunteers to help run the ride-on electric Peace Train which Yusaf Islam (aka Cat Stevens) donated to Christchurch through his foundation.

Islam gifted the miniature train to Christchurch after the 2019 mosque attacks on the condition that the train would run in a central location and the rides would be free for the citizens of Christchurch.

"The train is currently being shipped to New Zealand and should arrive shortly," said council parks programmes and partnership manager Kate Russell.

"We plan to run the train in South Hagley Park on the second Sunday of every month - apart from the winter months of June, July and August - from 10am to 4pm.

"We’re looking for a group of willing volunteers to drive the train and to act as conductors for people wanting a ride," Russell said.

“We are also looking for someone who might be interested in acting as co-ordinator for the volunteers.

"We need someone who can organise the volunteer roster and the train schedule.

"If you love trains, enjoy being around children and are willing to commit to a minimum of three two-hour shifts a year, we would love to hear from you.

"Anyone who puts their hand up to be volunteer on the Peace Train will need to go through a police background check before they are accepted as part of the group and they will also need to have a clean driver’s license. We will provide training and a uniform.’’

Expressions of interest can be emailed to kate.russell@ccc.govt.nz.

The Peace Train will be officially unveiled as part of this year’s commemorations of the mosque attacks. More details will be provided closer to the time.