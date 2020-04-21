Tuesday, 21 April 2020

Walk down memory lane: Big events of the past

    1. Star News
    2. Christchurch

    From duck races along the Avon River to the many Christmas parades held over the years, the people of Christchurch have always turned out in their droves for a fun event.

    Rotaract helpers set the rubber ducks on their way down the Avon river in 1990. The duck race was part of the annual SummerTimes festival.

    The 1983 Hot Rod Show at Cowles Stadium, with classic cars and motorcycles parked across the sports courts.

    A Department of Health stand showcasing health dangers to children at the New Zealand Industries Fair, Canterbury Court, 1963.

    A large crowd came out to watch the floats, which included Humpty Dumpty, at the 1981 Farmers and Haywrights Christmas Parade on Armagh St.

    The Santa Claus float during the 1958 Christmas Parade.

    Crowds line Colombo St for a Christmas Parade in the 1990s.

    The Canterbury Jubilee procession on Armagh St in the 1900s, which included a bullock team passing the Provincial Council Chambers.

     

