Wednesday, 22 April 2020

Walk down memory lane - Christchurch fashion

    Christchurch has often been at the forefront of the country's fashion scene.
    We feature some of the styles that have caught photographers' attention over the decades.

    A group of punk rockers sit on the steps in Cathedral Square in 1986.
    A woman modelling a trouser suit at Christchurch Airport in 1971.
    Hairdresser Stewart Davis styles a model's hair in 1983.
    Christchurch Teachers' College cheerleaders practising at Ilam in 1973.
    Miss Canterbury contest, 1947.
    Miss Canterbury 1971 modelling two different "wet look" vinyl outfits at Riccarton Mall.
