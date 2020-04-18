Saturday, 18 April 2020

Walk down memory lane - Seaside suburbs

    1. Star News
    2. Christchurch

    Christchurch residents have long been drawn to the seaside suburbs of the city. High tides and big waves have often meant a lot of work for city council staff.

    Standing room only at New Brighton in 1966.
    Standing room only at New Brighton in 1966.

    New Brighton Esplanade in 1920.
    New Brighton Esplanade in 1920.

    Sumner beach in the 1940s.
    Sumner beach in the 1940s.

    Workers inspecting trenches at New Brighton caused by high tides in 1974.
    Workers inspecting trenches at New Brighton caused by high tides in 1974.

    Repairs to the seawall at Sumner in 1953.
    Repairs to the seawall at Sumner in 1953.

    Local trusted journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Star Media journalists and photographers continue to report local stories that matter everyday - yours.

    For more than 152 years our journalists have provided Cantabrians with local news that can be trusted. It’s more important now than ever to keep Cantabrians connected.

    As our advertising has fallen during the pandemic, support from you our reader is crucial.

    You can help us continue to provide local news you can trust simply by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter

     

    life_in_bubble_banner2.jpg