Warm welcome ceremony for Family Court judge

Judge Joanne Hambleton will soon make the move with her family from Dunedin to Christchurch. PHOTO: PETER MCINTOSH

The country’s newest judge has been celebrated as “a southerner through and through”.

Judge Joanne Hambleton was sworn in as a Family Court judge in a stirring ceremony in the High Court at Dunedin yesterday. Judge Hambleton paid tribute to the “amazing courage and character” of her family in supporting her move to Christchurch where she will sit.

She said she would miss doing her legal work advocating, particularly for children, but welcomed the new challenge on the bench.

Proceedings began with mihi whakatau, through which Judge Hambleton was symbolically received by the judiciary.

Ngai Tahu kaumatua Edward Ellison quipped there would be no hongi under Level-2 protocols but it was a “celebration” regardless.

Judge Hambleton was formally sworn in by taking a judicial oath, administered by Chief Family Court Judge Jackie Moran, who said she originally planned to start her speech by discussing how lucky we were to be free of Covid-19 restrictions.

“What a difference a day makes,” she said.

“These are challenging and uncertain times but what they do is reinforce the very precious nature of professional collegiality and whanau togetherness.”

It was fitting, Judge Moran said, for the new Family Court judge to have such strong family support, including from her husband and police prosecutor Tim.

The new judge had grown up down south, attended the University of Otago and spent the majority of her career in the region.

“You’re a southerner through and through,” Judge Moran said.

The two had met in Invercargill early in Judge Hambleton’s career and the chief judge recalled her as “shy but enthusiastic”.

New Zealand Law Society Otago branch president Taryn Gudmanz, who recently succeeded Judge Hambleton in the role, said her friend and colleague had grown to be an inspiration, particularly to other female lawyers in the region.

She had repeatedly shown “strength of character, determination and tenacity” both professionally and personally, Ms Gudmanz said.

Judge Hambleton’s began her legal career with Preston Russell in Invercargill from 1999 to 2004 before a short stint at Macalisters.

In 2005, she moved to Wilkinson Rogers and from 2006 to 2015 worked at Galloway Cook Allan in Dunedin.

Judge Hambleton later became an associate at O’Neill Devereux, before commencing practice as a barrister sole a year ago.

rob.kidd@odt.co.nz



