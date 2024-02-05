Warning as hot weather set to continue

After ferocious winds, fires, storms and even snow in some places on Saturday, blue skies are on the way for the start of the week - and health officials are warning people to stay cool and hydrated.

The eastern South Island is in the midst of a heatwave with Blenheim and Ashburton expected to reach 33°C today and Christchurch 30°C today and tomorrow. The hot weather is set to continue until at least Thursday.

That is despite heavy snow falling on Mt Hutt in Canterbury on Saturday afternoon.

Te Whatu Ora is urging people to ensure they keep cool and stay hydrated during the heatwave expected to sweep Canterbury.

Canterbury Medical Officer of Health Dr Ramon Pink said while we might welcome a run of hot weather, overheating can prove fatal.

‘‘It’s especially important to stay out of the sun where possible, avoid extreme physical exertion, and ensure pets and people are not left alone in stationary cars.’’

‘‘While we are all vulnerable to hot temperatures, some people are particularly at risk. This includes the elderly, infants and children, women who are pregnant, and people suffering from chronic, acute, and severe illness.’’

Dr Pink said the simplest steps to reduce the risk to health when temperatures are high were staying inside during the hottest time of the day, drinking plenty of water and avoiding alcohol and caffeine, and wearing lightweight, loose-fitting, light-coloured cotton clothes.

By tomorrow, hot air will have arrived from across the Tasman, potentially bringing the hottest weather of the summer for some areas.

In Central Otago, where snow was seen on the hills and some people resorted to putting fires on Saturday, the heat is set to ramp up again. Alexandra has a forecast high of 29°C for today and highs in the mid to late 20s for the rest of the week. Rain is forecast for Queenstown tomorrow but otherwise the resort town has a week of mostly fine weather ahead.

Dunedin also looks set for a scorching sunny 29°C today, but has some rain forecast for Waitangi Day, and a high of 26°C.

MetService meteorologist Alain Baillie said Waitangi Day would be settled and dry for many regions with mild to hot afternoons.

‘‘It should be fine and warm for most New Zealanders - hot again for Marlborough and Canterbury. However, those south of Dunedin should prepare for a damp Waitangi Day.’’

The North Island would also be warm but ‘‘within a few degrees of average’’, Mr Baillie said. Gisborne and Hastings are headed for around 30°C tomorrow.

Those visiting the Far North for Waitangi Day can also expect warm temperatures, with Kaikohe expected to reach 26°C.

Auckland central will experience an even warmer public holiday with a high of 27°C.

The capital is forecast to have a cooler day with strong northerlies and a high of 21°C.

But in the week ahead, Cook Strait, Wellington, Southland, and Fiordland will still look windier and more unsettled.

Those in Fiordland should expect heavy rain, possibly reaching warning levels, MetService said.

- ODT/The New Zealand Herald