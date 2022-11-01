Warnings as wild weather bears down

A strong wind warning is in place for parts of Canterbury as a front tipped to drench the West Coast brings wild weather and high temperatures to many areas.

MetService this morning issued an Orange strong wind warning for the Canterbury high country and Orange heavy rain warnings for Fiordland north of Doubtful Sound and for the headwaters of the Otago lakes and rivers.

The forecaster says severe gale north to northwesterly winds, gusting from 130km/h to 140km/h in exposed places, are expected in the Canterbury high country.

"Strong wind gusts could damage trees, powerlines and unsecured structures. Driving may be hazardous, especially for high-sided vehicles and motorcycles."

But it won't be cool - with Christchurch forecast to hit 25 deg C tomorrow, which is 6 deg C above average for this time of the year.

"This airmass will not only bring significant heavy rain for western areas of the South Island in the next couple of days but it will also push those daytime temps into the mid to high 20s over eastern regions.

"Christchurch is forecast to hit 25C tomorrow and Napier 28C, respectively 6 and 7C above their November average. Sleeping conditions remain on the subtropical side with overnight lows remaining in the mid-teens.

"It's not until late this week that the cooler and drier is brought in by a change to westerlies. We have now officially entered the summer/winter duvet tango season."

However, the heaviest rainfall is expected overnight going into Wednesday for southern areas, and heavy rain could return later on Wednesday and the warning could be extended.

Strong wind warnings are also in place for Fiordland, and a strong wind watch for Southland west of Riversdale and Winton, the Queenstown Lakes District and Central Otago, also overnight into Wednesday. Severe gale north-to-northwesterlies (up to 140km/h) are expected in exposed places.

Further north, watches and warnings are in place all the way up the West Coast, Buller and the Tasman District.

MetService says the wild weather is coming as a front, preceded by strong and moist northerly winds, moves on to the South Island from the west on Wednesday, then moves slowly northeastwards during Thursday.

The forecaster said the amount of rain forecast for central parts of Westland was significant and slips and flooding were possible, and the warning could be upgraded to Red closer to the time.