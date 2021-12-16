Watch: Big clean-up for Le Bons Bay residents

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Up to six people from three households were evacuated after a stream burst its banks at Le Bons Bay, Banks Peninsula, on Wednesday night.
A council spokesperson said they are working to get closed roads reopened as soon as possible in the area.
Le Bons Bay Rd was closed due to slips and flooding last night, but has since reopened.
Valley Rd was also closed due to a bridge washout.
At this stage, a council spokesperson said they do not know when the road will be reopened.
Work is also under way to restore road access to Little Akaloa from either Chorlton or Little Akaloa Rd.
Contractors hope to get the following roads open on Thursday or Friday:
- Lavericks Ridge Rd, from Le Bons Bay Rd to Lavericks Rd.
- Camerons Track/Big Hill Rd, from Summit Rd to Le Bons Bay Rd/Lavericks Ridge Rd.
- Flea Bay Rd, from the first cattle stop.
- Dawbers Rd
- Hickory Bay Rd
- Stony Bay Rd, from Purple Peak
- Dalglishs Rd