Watch: Big clean-up for Le Bons Bay residents

Le Bons Bay residents and Christchurch City Council contractors have spent the day cleaning up after slips and flooding damaged properties, closed roads and forced several evacuations.

Up to six people from three households were evacuated after a stream burst its banks at Le Bons Bay, Banks Peninsula, on Wednesday night.

A council spokesperson said they are working to get closed roads reopened as soon as possible in the area.

A wash out at Le Bons Bay Rd where it intersects with Valley Rd. Photo: Star Media

Between Wednesday afternoon and Thursday morning, 81mm of rain fell in Akaroa and 97mm in Duvauchelles.

Le Bons Bay Rd was closed due to slips and flooding last night, but has since reopened.

Valley Rd was also closed due to a bridge washout.

At this stage, a council spokesperson said they do not know when the road will be reopened.

Debris on Le Bons Bay Rd. Photo: Star Media

Long Bay Rd is also closed due to a 500m slip and may not be accessible until the end of Friday.

Work is also under way to restore road access to Little Akaloa from either Chorlton or Little Akaloa Rd.

Contractors hope to get the following roads open on Thursday or Friday:

Lavericks Ridge Rd, from Le Bons Bay Rd to Lavericks Rd.

Camerons Track/Big Hill Rd, from Summit Rd to Le Bons Bay Rd/Lavericks Ridge Rd.

Flea Bay Rd, from the first cattle stop.

Andy Sims uses an excavator to clear mud and debris from his Le Bons Bay home. Photo: Star Media

Dawbers Rd

Hickory Bay Rd

Stony Bay Rd, from Purple Peak

Dalglishs Rd

On Friday contractors aim to reopen:

Robin Burleigh, of Le Bons Bay, surveys the damage. Photo: Star Media

Ollie Rutland-Sims views the damage to his family home at Le Bons Bay. Photo: Star Media

The owners of this Le Bons Bay Rd paddock woke to find they have a rock garden and a stream now instead of a lush farm paddock. Photo: Star Media

Le Bons Bay resident Katrina Jones surveys the damage. Photo: Star Media