Thursday, 16 December 2021

Watch: Big clean-up for Le Bons Bay residents

    1. Canterbury
    2. Christchurch

    Le Bons Bay residents and Christchurch City Council contractors have spent the day cleaning up after slips and flooding damaged properties, closed roads and forced several evacuations.

    Up to six people from three households were evacuated after a stream burst its banks at Le Bons Bay, Banks Peninsula, on Wednesday night.

    A council spokesperson said they are working to get closed roads reopened as soon as possible in the area.

    A wash out at Le Bons Bay Rd where it intersects with Valley Rd. Photo: Star Media
    A wash out at Le Bons Bay Rd where it intersects with Valley Rd. Photo: Star Media
    Between Wednesday afternoon and Thursday morning, 81mm of rain fell in Akaroa and 97mm in Duvauchelles.

    Le Bons Bay Rd was closed due to slips and flooding last night, but has since reopened.

    Valley Rd was also closed due to a bridge washout.

    At this stage, a council spokesperson said they do not know when the road will be reopened.

    Debris on Le Bons Bay Rd. Photo: Star Media
    Debris on Le Bons Bay Rd. Photo: Star Media
    Long Bay Rd is also closed due to a 500m slip and may not be accessible until the end of Friday.

    Work is also under way to restore road access to Little Akaloa from either Chorlton or Little Akaloa Rd.

    Contractors hope to get the following roads open on Thursday or Friday:

    • Lavericks Ridge Rd, from Le Bons Bay Rd to Lavericks Rd.
    • Camerons Track/Big Hill Rd, from Summit Rd to Le Bons Bay Rd/Lavericks Ridge Rd.
    • Flea Bay Rd, from the first cattle stop.

    Andy Sims uses an excavator to clear mud and debris from his Le Bons Bay home. Photo: Star Media
    Andy Sims uses an excavator to clear mud and debris from his Le Bons Bay home. Photo: Star Media
    On Friday contractors aim to reopen:

    • Dawbers Rd
    • Hickory Bay Rd
    • Stony Bay Rd, from Purple Peak
    • Dalglishs Rd

    Robin Burleigh, of Le Bons Bay, surveys the damage. Photo: Star Media
    Robin Burleigh, of Le Bons Bay, surveys the damage. Photo: Star Media
    Ollie Rutland-Sims views the damage to his family home at Le Bons Bay. Photo: Star Media
    Ollie Rutland-Sims views the damage to his family home at Le Bons Bay. Photo: Star Media
    The owners of this Le Bons Bay Rd paddock woke to find they have a rock garden and a stream now...
    The owners of this Le Bons Bay Rd paddock woke to find they have a rock garden and a stream now instead of a lush farm paddock. Photo: Star Media
    Le Bons Bay resident Katrina Jones surveys the damage. Photo: Star Media
    Le Bons Bay resident Katrina Jones surveys the damage. Photo: Star Media
    Neighbors comfort each other amidst the debris. Photo: Star Media
    Neighbors comfort each other amidst the debris. Photo: Star Media

     

     

    Sponsored Content

    drivesouth-pow-family_0.png

     

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg

    Local trusted journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Star Media journalists and photographers continue to report local stories that matter everyday - yours.

    For more than 152 years our journalists have provided Cantabrians with local news that can be trusted. It’s more important now than ever to keep Cantabrians connected.

    As our advertising has fallen during the pandemic, support from you our reader is crucial.

    You can help us continue to provide local news you can trust simply by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter