Watch: Canterbury Uni students march against mandates

About 100 Canterbury University students and supporters took to the streets around Ilam at lunchtime to protest against the vaccine mandates.

They were one of several groups to pop up across Christchurch on Friday, chanting as they marched and expressing support for the Wellington protesters outside Parliament.

Earlier on Friday, UC confirmed a case of Covid-19 had been identified at the university. An advisory to students stated a person staying in the Tupuānuku residential hall had tested positive.

Meanwhile, a small group of protesters also gathered at the bridge of remembrance in the central city. While another group of about 40 protested outside the Christchurch police precinct.

The students marched against the vaccine mandate and showed their support for the movement in Wellington. Photo: Geoff Sloan

The anti-mandate protest in Cranmer Square is also ramping up.

There are now about 26 tents pitched in the Square.

The group, which started setting up on Monday, say they won't leave until the Government's Covid vaccine mandates are removed.

Janelle Rudman told the Herald she helped to pitch the first couple of tents at the start of the week.

She said she has now lost two jobs because she is unvaccinated.

"Each day it's [the protest] been getting bigger and bigger. There's been no drama, we had one random drunk person the other night who decided he wanted to start trouble but we just escorted him away.

"It's because I think there's a common cause, everyone has that one thing in common. There's so many different types of people here," she said.

Rudman said Christchurch City Council had offered they move to Hagley Park but the group decided against it for now.

"It's funny because the residents complained because they didn't want people going to the toilet, then we got portaloos and they complained and had them taken away, and that's kind of backfired."

She said more toilets are on the way.

"The police have been brilliant. They've been nothing but supportive.

"We're not being loud at night, we're not abusing anyone.

"We've turned the other cheek when the odd person going past makes their opinion loud and clear."

