Tuesday, 22 February 2022

1.05 pm

Watch: Christchurch mayor lays wreath at quake memorial

    1. Canterbury
    2. Christchurch

    Mayor Lianne Dalziel has laid a wreath at the Oi Manawa Canterbury Earthquake National Memorial to mark the 11th anniversary of the earthquake that claimed 185 lives.

    Christchurch’s earthquake commemorations have been scaled back this year due to the spread of Covid-19 in the community.

    There is no civic memorial service taking place, but Dalziel laid the wreath at the base of the memorial wall on behalf of Christchurch.

    The names of the 185 people killed in the earthquake were also read out.

    drivesouth-pow-generic-1_0.png

    ev-and-hybrid-banner-updated_0.jpg

     

    suv-updated-banner_0.jpg

     

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg

    Local trusted journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Star Media journalists and photographers continue to report local stories that matter everyday - yours.

    For more than 152 years our journalists have provided Cantabrians with local news that can be trusted. It’s more important now than ever to keep Cantabrians connected.

    As our advertising has fallen during the pandemic, support from you our reader is crucial.

    You can help us continue to provide local news you can trust simply by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter