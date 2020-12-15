Water restrictions for parts of Banks Peninsula

Photo: Getty Images

Water restrictions have now been put in place in Akaroa, Duvauchelle and Takamatua on Banks Peninsula as dry conditions put pressure on water supplies.

Christchurch City Council has introduced the level 2 restrictions, which mean hand-held hosing only, with no outdoor water use allowed between 3pm and 9pm. Unattended hoses, sprinklers, and garden irrigation systems are not permitted at any time.

“The streams that supply drinking water to Akaroa, Duvauchelle and Takamatua have been especially low this year in the lead-up to summer and they’ve continued to drop, which means we now need to impose water restrictions,” says council head of three waters and waste Helen Beaumont.

“Currently we’re mostly using our backup water bores and topping up the supply from the streams.”

Akaroa’s cumulative rainfall this year is the lowest it has been in a decade, putting extra pressure on the town’s water supply which it shares with Takamatua. Its current total rainfall for the year sits at 554mm – about half the 10-year average of 957mm.

“We’ve introduced restrictions to help maintain a water supply to people living, working and visiting in these areas,” said Beaumont.

“By reducing the demand for water, we can hopefully ensure a fair and uninterrupted supply for everyone over the coming busy holiday season.”

The council is setting up signs at the entrances to Akaroa and Duvauchelle to advise residents and visitors about the water restrictions and will also be delivering flyers to letterboxes in the areas.

Level 2 restrictions will remain in place until further notice.

For more information, check the council’s tips for saving water.