Way forward sought for Woolston container site

Photo: Newsline

Christchurch City Council is working with the landowner and occupier to address concerns about how containers are managed at an industrial site in Woolston.

The council is investigating District Plan compliance at the Port-link Industrial Park on Cumnor Tce, which is primarily being used for storing shipping containers.

The council has received complaints from the public about how the containers are stored on the site.

Council head of regulatory compliance Tracey Weston said he Port-link Industrial Park is located in the Industrial General Zone, which means industrial activity is permitted, including storing containers.

However, that activity on the site must comply with rules in the District Plan, Weston said.

"We’re currently investigating to see if the activity is compliant with these rules.

"We’re looking at the height of the shipping containers, the setback areas, noise and earthworks.

"The landowner and site occupier are engaging constructively with our investigation," Weston says.

“We’re working with the landowner and site occupier, and their planning consultants on a way forward.”

In particular, the container stack closest to the walkway has been moved back from the landscape setback area.

Council head of planning and consents John Higgins said resource consent has been lodged for departing from some rules for the industrial activity at the site.

"To ensure a comprehensive assessment of the application is undertaken, a decision on the application by a Planning Commissioner is unlikely to be made until next year," he said.

"In the meantime, the applicant has agreed to stop using the landscape setback area as storage for shipping containers until they get resource consent for that use."