Ways to mark Anzac Day in your bubble

Palmers Rd, New Brighton. Photo: Geoff Sloan

People in Canterbury may not be able to gather across the region to commemorate Anzac Day - but there are other options available inside your bubble.

Public services are unable to go ahead on Saturday due to the Covid-19 lockdown. However, there will still be a range of other ways people can mark the day at home.

Remember in silence at 6am by joining the New Zealand Defence Force and RSA campaign #StandAtDawn, which acknowledges being “apart, but together as one".

After that an official dawn service will be broadcast on Radio NZ National.

People can also join the Transitional Cathedral citizens’ service online at 10am, while TVNZ 1 will host an Anzac Day special at 11am.

With no poppies on sale this year, people are being encouraged to decorate their letterboxes and, if possible, to go online and buy a virtual poppy for their profile.

Main North Rd, Belfast. Photo: Geoff Sloan

Christchurch Memorial Returned and Services Association President Jim Lilley said, even though public services are unable to go ahead, “it does not mean that the tradition of remembering and commemorating our veterans and service personnel should be cancelled too”.

“Anzac Day now promotes a sense of unity, perhaps more effectively than any other day on the national calendar,” he said.

“The Christchurch Memorial RSA would like you to join us to remember those who have given their lives for our country."

Christchurch Mayor Lianne Dalziel is also encouraging residents to commemorate those lost in wars and honour the many people who have served their country.

“Despite being in isolation, we can still mark Anzac Day in our own way, as I will also do this Saturday," she said.

“More than ever, it is a time for unity - even from our own ‘bubbles’ - as we take the time to reflect and show our deep respect for all the sacrifices of the past - and the present.”

Anzac Day marks the anniversary of the arrival of New Zealand and Australian soldiers on the Gallipoli Peninsula in 1915 in World War 1.

New Zealand also faced a new threat at the end of the war - the 1918-19 influenza pandemic. It killed 462 people from a community of about 92,000 in Christchurch.

It rapidly spread across the region as people gathered to celebrate the armistice to end WW1, and Show Week.

“Our collective response to our latest fight symbolises the true Anzac spirit, underlining the importance of this special day to all New Zealanders,” Dalziel said.

There are a number of other ways people can learn about Anzac Day online.

The RSA site includes Anzac-themed crafts for all ages and younger family members can listen to two New Zealand books on RNZ Storytime – The Red Poppy and Lest We Forget – at RNZ Storytime.

People can also delve into the New Zealand History site and resources to learn more about the wartime experiences and the impact on those overseas and at home.