'We were born twice': Sexual predator claims he was wrongfully convicted

Tangapiri Teikamata was sentenced to two years and one month imprisonment for indecently assaulting a woman in 2015. Photo: Emily Moorhouse

A "seriously concerning sexual predator" jailed for indecently assaulting a woman is claiming he was wrongfully convicted because the name he was sentenced with does not marry up with the name on his birth certificate that he now identifies with.

“We were born twice, we have two sets of fingerprints,” he told the judge in an attempt to shift the blame for his offending.

Tangapiri Teikamata, 58, was sentenced to two years and one month in prison in September at the Christchurch District Court after indecently assaulting a woman in 2015.

Almost all details of the incident have been suppressed but it can be reported that the incident happened during a massage.

Teikamata initially denied the allegation when he was charged in 2018, but then pleaded guilty in March last year.

However, in May he requested to vacate his guilty plea which was denied.

Teikamata had three prior convictions for indecently assaulting a woman in 1998 and was imprisoned for raping another woman in 2008. Teikamata was also imprisoned for indecently assaulting an 18-year-old woman in 2017.

Throughout the judicial process, Teikamata has been through eleven lawyers, claiming they all gave him bad legal advice.

At the Christchurch High Court Teikamata accused Judge Ruth of following his own opinions rather than the law when he sent him to jail and claimed that not one of his 11 lawyers listened to his side of the story.

“I was absolutely abused by one lawyer who wanted me to plead guilty ... there has been a miscarriage of justice, I was wrongly convicted.”

Teikamata’s argument was based on three points, firstly, he said there was no evidence he was assisted fairly by his counsel, secondly, he claimed a “violation of due process” and lastly, he said that Judge Ruth had engaged in misconduct when sentencing him.

Teikamata applied for a writ of habeas corpus, which is used to bring a prisoner before the court to determine if the person’s detainment is lawful. Teikamata also said he is appealing against his sentence.

Crown Prosecutor William Taffs said Teikamata’s main argument is that he is not the person who has been sentenced, because the surname on his birth certificate is Tito, not Teikamata.

Teikamata held up his birth certificate to show Justice Mander and said the name Tito came from his father when he was born in the Cook Islands, yet acknowledged the photograph on the document was in fact him.

“It’s very difficult to change your name and carry on in the legal system ... I’m a natural man of the natural Cook Islands sovereign law.”

“That’s my true identity as a living man, your honour.”

Taffs said this “identity issue” argument had previously been dealt with during Teikamata’s sentencing when Judge Ruth said, “I’m satisfied that whatever you want to call yourself you are one in the same person.”

Justice Cameron Mander released his decision this morning, which stated Teikamata has used various names over the years and still claims he’s innocent.

“Whatever name Mr Teikamata may wish to go by there can be no dispute he was the person who was arrested, charged and convicted of the offence for which he is presently serving a sentence.”

Justice Mander dismissed Teikamata’s application.

-By Emily Moorhouse

