Friday, 5 August 2022

Weather delays rescue efforts for crashed plane

    1. Canterbury
    2. Christchurch

    The Southern Alps. Photo: Getty Images
    The Southern Alps. Photo: Getty Images
    Bad weather is delaying attempts to reach a light plane that came down in the Southern Alps yesterday.

    Searchers yesterday located a downed light plane near Mt Nicholson in the Southern Alps after it went missing Thursday morning.

    The plane was found by a Christchurch-based rescue helicopter. 

    However, conditions were too dangerous for searchers to reach the crash site.

    Maritime New Zealand said plans to get a cliff rescue team to the plane were on hold until the weather improves.

    Heavy rain and strong winds were forecast today.

    The wind was above the level needed to safely operate a helicopter, Maritime New Zealand said.

    One person was on the plane which left Franz Josef, headed to Rangiora.

    RNZ

    Local trusted journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Star Media journalists and photographers continue to report local stories that matter everyday - yours.

    For more than 152 years our journalists have provided Cantabrians with local news that can be trusted. It’s more important now than ever to keep Cantabrians connected.

    As our advertising has fallen during the pandemic, support from you our reader is crucial.

    You can help us continue to provide local news you can trust simply by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter